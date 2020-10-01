Friday, Oct. 2

INDIANAPOLIS, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 – Information about INDYCAR Harvest GP presented by GMR and Indianapolis 8 Hour track activity Friday, Oct. 2 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

SCHEDULE (All times local)

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open

8-9 a.m.: GT4 America SprintX Race 2

9:20-10 a.m.: TC America TCR/TCA/TC Race 1

10:20-11:35 a.m.: Indianapolis 8 Hour/GT World Challenge America Paid Test Session

12:35-1:25 p.m.: GT4 America Sprint Race 2

1:40-3:10 p.m.: Indianapolis 8 Hour/GT World Challenge America Free Practice

3:41-3:44 p.m.: Invocation/Anthem

3:44 p.m.: “Drivers, To Your Cars”

3:53 p.m.: “Drivers, Start Your Engines”

4 p.m.: INDYCAR Harvest GP presented by GMR Race 1 (85 laps, 207 miles)

6:15-6:40 p.m.: Skip Barber Formula Series Race 2

TICKETS: General admission, $34. Children 15 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult general admission ticket holder. Reserved tickets start at $64. Tickets can be purchased at IMS.com or at the Ticket Remotes located at Gate 1 and Gate 9.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 9

GENERAL ADMISSION STANDS OPEN: Northwest Vista (low rows), J Stand (low rows), E Stand (all rows)

RESERVED STANDS: Northwest Vista (upper rows), Northwest Vista Deck, J Stand (upper rows), B Penthouse, E Penthouse, Hulman Terrace Club

PARKING: Paid public parking is available on the south end of the racetrack in Parcel B and Main Gate parking lots, with ADA parking available in Parcel B. Paid public parking is available on the north end of the racetrack in Lot 1A, with ADA parking available in the Northwest Gravel lot. Parking starts at $20.

MUSEUM HOURS: Closed

HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS: All tickets will be digital or print-at-home. Guests will sit in a socially distanced manner in all grandstands, and seats will be stickered to denote open, available seats. All fans will receive a wristband after passing temperature screening at the gates. Face coverings must be worn throughout the property at all times.