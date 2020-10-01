INDIANAPOLIS, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 – Fans attending the Harvest GP Weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oct. 2-4, which features the INDYCAR Harvest GP presented by GMR doubleheader and the Indianapolis 8 Hour, are encouraged to “Plan Ahead” through IMS.com/PlanAhead, an interactive web page that serves as a home base for fans headed to the track this weekend.

The “Plan Ahead” page features detailed information about the entire fan experience at IMS, including directions, parking, schedule, gate regulations, digital ticketing guide, ADA accessibility and much more.

Additionally, IMS.com/PlanAhead highlights a number of key health and safety measures being enforced to protect fans, participants, workforce and the broader community. These measures have been developed in consultation with health experts and city/state officials.

Fans will sit in a socially distanced manner in all grandstands, and seats will be stickered to denote open, available seats. All fans will receive a wristband after passing temperature screening at the gates. Face coverings must be worn throughout the property at all times. IMS will provide all individuals entering the venue with a complimentary disposable mask and an individual hand sanitizer.

More Fan Information

All Speedway patrons should be aware of the following to ensure a successful Race Day:

Public Parking: Paid public parking is available on the south end of the racetrack (near Gate 1) in Parcel B and Main Gate parking lots, with ADA parking available in Parcel B. Paid public parking is available on the north end of the racetrack (near Gate 9) in Lot 1A, with ADA parking available in the Northwest gravel lot. Fans must park near the gate they will enter. Parking starts at $20.

Digital Tickets: All tickets will be digital or print-at-home. Race fans who order tickets in advance may select their delivery method at checkout. Digital tickets can be accessed on the IMS App or on their smart phone's web browser. Digital tickets can be purchased on site at the Ticket Remotes located at each gate.

Weekend Street Parking: Race event parking restrictions in the Town of Speedway will not be enforced during Harvest GP Weekend. Three-hour parking will be monitored and enforced on both sides of Main Street between 10th Street and 16th Street over the course of the race weekend. There will be no anticipated road closures or lane restrictions during the event weekend.

Additional Resources and Information

Drivers can learn the locations of work zones and highway restrictions by calling INDOT’s TrafficWise at 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or viewing an online map at p ws.trafficwise.org or visiting @TrafficWise on Twitter.

No coolers larger than 18 inches by 14 inches by 14 inches can be brought into the facility, which will be strictly enforced. Fans will be allowed to bring one cooler and one standard backpack or book bag per person.

For more information regarding access to IMS, visit IMS.com. For additional information, follow on Twitter the Indiana State Police @IndStatePolice, the Speedway Police Department @SpeedwayPD or listen to radio stations WFNI-FM 107.5/WFNI-AM 1070 or WIBC-FM 93.1.

The Speedway Police Department can be reached for non-emergency services by dialing 311 on a cell phone. The goal of 311 is to provide an easy-to-remember number for non-emergency services while freeing up 911 lines for timely emergency response.

Visit IMS.com to purchase tickets for the INDYCAR Harvest GP weekend Oct. 2-4, which features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and the Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli and its North American counterpart, GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS, in the Indianapolis 8 Hour sports car race.