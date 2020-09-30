Thursday, Oct. 1

INDIANAPOLIS, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 – Information about INDYCAR Harvest GP presented by GMR and Indianapolis 8 Hour track activity Thursday, Oct. 1 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

SCHEDULE (All times local)

Noon-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open (Gate 1)

8-8:15 a.m.: GT4 America Sprint Qualifying

8:30-8:45 a.m.: Skip Barber Formula Series Qualifying Race 1

9-9:35 a.m.: TC America TCR/TCA/TC Practice 1

9:50-10:05 a.m.: Skip Barber Formula Series Qualifying Race 2

10:20-10:35 a.m.: GT4 America SprintX Qualifying Driver 1

10:40-10:55 a.m.: GT4 America SprintX Qualifying Driver 2

11:10-11:45 a.m.: TC America TCR/TCA/TC Practice 2

Noon-12:30 p.m.: Indianapolis 8 Hour Paid Bronze Test Session

1:15-2:05 p.m.: GT4 America Sprint Race 1

2:25-3:40 p.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice

3:55-4:10 p.m.: TC America TCR/TCA/TC Qualifying

4:25-4:50 p.m.: Skip Barber Formula Series Race 1

5:05-6:05 p.m.: GT4 America SprintX Race 1

6:20-6:50 p.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying

TICKETS: All Thursday tickets are general admission, $15. Grandstands open: E Stand, E Penthouse and B Penthouse. ADA seating available in B Penthouse. Children 15 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult general admission ticket holder. Tickets can be purchased at IMS.com or at the Ticket Remote located at Gate 1.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (Noon-6 p.m.): Gate 1 (General admission)

PARKING: $10 at Main Gate and Parcel B parking lots. ADA parking available in Parcel B.

MUSEUM HOURS: Closed

HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS: All tickets will be digital or print-at-home. Guests will sit in a socially distanced manner in all grandstands, and seats will be stickered to denote open, available seats. All fans will receive a wristband after passing temperature screening at Gate 1. Face coverings must be worn throughout the property at all times.