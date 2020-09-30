Popular Vets Return to Series

Three of the most popular veterans of INDYCAR racing will return to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES at the INDYCAR Harvest GP presented by GMR, as Sebastien Bourdais will drive the fabled No. 14 Chevrolet for AJ Foyt Racing, James Hinchcliffe rejoins Andretti Autosport as the driver of the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda, and three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves stands in for Oliver Askew at Arrow McLaren SP.

Bourdais won four consecutive Champ Car titles from 2004-07 and was a mainstay and race winner in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES after nearly two seasons in Formula One. He will make his first INDYCAR start of 2020 with Foyt’s team in the doubleheader on the IMS road course and will drive for the team in the season-ending Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Oct. 25 in advance of a full season behind the wheel of Foyt’s car in 2021.

Frenchman Bourdais has produced three fourth-place finishes (2014, 2015, 2018) in six career INDYCAR starts on the IMS road course. He also won the inaugural Rolex Sports Car Series race at IMS in 2012, sharing a Riley-Ford Daytona Prototype with Alex Popow.

“It’s time finally to get that 2020 INDYCAR season started for us,” Bourdais said. “It’s been a long time coming but really happy to finally get this show on the road and see what we’ve got. Obviously, there was a lot of anticipation at the beginning of the year, and many months have gone by and many races, so we’re not taking it the easy way by getting in the seat at the tail end of the season. There’s a lot of things to learn for me with the team, the team to validate a few things that they think they need answers on for this season and, more importantly, the next. I’m very much looking forward to the Indy GP. It’s a track that I’ve had good success on and very much enjoyed the layout, but it’s not going to be easy because we’re jumping straight into the thick of it: one practice, then qualify, race, qualify, race. Hopefully, we hit the ground running with a happy setup and can have a good weekend.”

Hinchcliffe, one of nine drivers to start in every INDYCAR road course race at IMS, finished 11th in July’s GMR Grand Prix. He’ll finish the season with Andretti Autosport’s No. 26 car as it evaluates its program for the 2021 season.Castroneves, who has won the last three races in IMSA’s Daytona Prototype International class, will make his first road course start since the 2019 GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 30-time INDYCAR race winner will be in unfamiliar ground with Arrow McLaren SP – his first INDYCAR start for a team other than Team Penske since 1999.

“It’s great to be back in a place where I have so many memories,” Castroneves said. “It’s even more exciting this time, coming back with a new team and getting new experiences. Hopefully I can add a little bit of my experience to a great team and brand. I also want to thank Roger Penske and Tim Cindric for allowing me to race this weekend for a different team. My biggest fear is to not enter the wrong garage after 20 years!”