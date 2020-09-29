INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 29, 2020) – Driver Sage Karam and his Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team are anxious to hit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a third time in the INDYCAR Harvest GP doubleheader this weekend (Oct. 1-3) in the No. 24 DRR Oil2Soil® Chevrolet.

In July at the INDYCAR GP, the Dennis Reinbold-owned DRR organization made its first IndyCar road appearance in seven years when Karam competed in the 75-lap feature on the 2.439-mile, 13-turn road circuit inside the famed “Brickyard” oval track. Despite limited time (one practice, one qualifying and one warmup) during the two-day event, Karam was able to produce solid numbers in the Chevy-powered Dallara machine.

In fact, in the 30-minute Saturday warmup, the 25-year-old racer from Nazareth, PA, recorded the sixth quickest lap and later ran a top-12 race lap in the Saturday afternoon feature. Unfortunately, an ill-timed caution flag hurt Karam’s chance for a top-ten finish in the race. Now Sage is enjoying coming into this weekend’s doubleheader contests.

“Back in July, it was the team’s first road race in seven years,” said Karam, the former Indy Lights and F2000 series champion. “So we had a lot to learn in trying to catch up with the other teams. Plus the heat was a factor. That won’t be the case this weekend. We did get our setups going in the right direction. We were sixth in warmup and we had a top-12 race lap too. Now, we have a good starting point when we hit the track this Thursday. We don’t have much time on track, so we want to be ready to go.”

Sage’s limited IndyCar road racing career (just eight races in seven years) doesn’t show his past road racing successes including 10 road victories in the ‘Road to Indy” series including F2000 and Indy Lights as well as strong showings in the IMSA sports car competition in the past eight years.

Now, Karam brings the brightly-colored DRR Oil2Soil Chevy to the “Brickyard” in hopes of a solid performance in cooler Fall temperatures after 90-degree heat in July at IMS.

“This weekend at the Harvest GP will be special since we get to return to the greatest race track in the world. Usually we are only there in May. In this strange 2020, we will be at IMS in July, August and October. So that is quite a treat for all of the drivers and teams. For DRR, we are anxious to get back to the IMS road course too. I feel confident coming back to Indy since the first road race in July.”

All three of Karam’s 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races will be contested at IMS after Reinbold initially announced his intent to expand his team’s schedule from a “Indy 500” program. However, the team’s expansion was stopped due to COVID-19 Pandemic starting at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix in March.

“We are pleased to be back at IMS this weekend,” said Reinbold, whose family racing heritage at IMS dates back to 1927 with his grandfather, Floyd “Pop” Dreyer serving as a crewman on the Duesenberg team. “We had plans to compete in additional races in 2020 and we even got our race car through tech inspection at St. Petersburg when the race was postponed. We ran the WIX Filters Chevy in July and August with Sage and now we are coming back in October with Oil2Soil. We are excited to see how Sage and the team performs with the earlier road race for experience.”

Oil2Soil®, the quickest, most cost-effective and environmentally friendly absorbent for oil and lubricant cleanup, will make its first major partnership for DRR this weekend. More information about Oil2Soil and their family of products can be found at www.oil2soil.com.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES action begins this Thursday (Oct. 1) at 2:25 p.m. EDT with the opening practice round. Qualifying is set for 6:20 p.m. EDT. Friday’s 85-lap feature is scheduled for a 4 p.m. green flag start on the USA television network with Saturday’s 75-lap main event at 2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC-TV.

The INDYCAR Harvest GP event will also include the SRO America sports cars and the Indianapolis 8 Hour race as part of the Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli on Oct. 4.