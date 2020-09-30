“Everyone at AMSP is thrilled to be racing at IMS in front of our amazing fans. Our season is in it’s final quarter and we are looking to capitalize on the remaining points available. The team has shown true grit and determination to have us sitting third in the championship. Pato is driving very well, the team is operating at a high level and Team Chevy is giving us all the tools we need to compete. There is much to be proud of at this point, but still much to be achieved. On a personal note, we are all wishing Oliver a speedy return to racing action. I know he will be working very hard to return and we will continue to support his efforts. In the same breath, we welcome Helio with open arms and appreciate his willingness to step in and help our program move forward.” Gil de Ferran

Sporting Director, McLaren Racing “It will be great to be back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and, better again, this time with some fans!

First of all, I want to take this opportunity to wish Oliver a speedy and full recovery. From personal experience, I understand his situation. I would also like to welcome my old friend and teammate, Helio, into our team. Helio needs no introduction, his winning record speaks for itself and we are fortunate he is able to be with us this weekend.



It is never easy to change personnel mid-season, especially the driver, as the bond and understanding between driver and team takes time to develop and to hone. It will be a particularly challenging race weekend from this perspective, as most competitors already have one event at this track under their belts and Helio will have only one session to acclimatize himself prior to qualifying.



From a positive perspective, both Pato and Oliver had strong showings last time around at Indianapolis road course and hopefully our learnings since will help put us in a competitive position. One thing I can promise: our team is hungry, both Pato and Helio are super-enthusiastic and we will fight our hardest together!”