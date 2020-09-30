|Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Road Course
Dates: Friday, October 2 & Saturday, October 3
Rounds: 12&13/14
Race One Laps: 85
Race One total distance: 207.32 miles/333.63km
Race Two Laps: 75
Race Two total distance: 182.93 miles/294.375 km
Length: 2.439 miles/3.925 km
Number of turns: 14
Session start times:
Practice: Thursday, 2:25 p.m. – 3:40 p.m. ET
Qualifying – Race One: Thursday, 6:20 – 6:50 p.m. ET
Race One – Green Flag: Friday, 4:00 p.m. ET
Qualifying – Race Two: Saturday, 10:20 – 10:50 a.m. ET
Race Two – Green Flag: Sunday, 2:30 p.m. ET
TUNE IN – RACE ONE: Friday, 3:30PM ET on USA Network
TUNE IN – RACE TWO: Saturday, 2:30PM ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Championship: 3rdPoints: 338 “It’s crazy to think that the year is almost over. The entire team and I know that if there’s a time to push, it’s now, so we are all very motivated to build on what we have accomplished so far this season and keep racking up championship points. We are in the fight so that’s what we will be pushing for. I know that the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet will be good, so if we execute, we will have a couple of good races.”
|Helio Castroneves – No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Championship: 27thPoints: 38 “First and foremost, we want to make sure that Oliver gets better. He’s a young man with a bright future ahead of him. For me, I’m coming off of a big win at Mid-Ohio in IMSA and carrying momentum into this weekend at Indianapolis. It’s great to be back in a place where I have so many memories. It’s even more exciting this time, coming back with a new team and getting new experiences. I already have a taste of the great group of people at Arrow McLaren SP and I’m looking forward to this weekend. Hopefully I can add a little bit of my experience to a great team and brand. I also want to thank Roger Penske and Tim Cindric for allowing me to race this weekend for a different team. My biggest fear is to not enter the wrong garage after 20 years! I’m looking forward to a good race.”
|Taylor Kiel
Managing Director, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Everyone at AMSP is thrilled to be racing at IMS in front of our amazing fans. Our season is in it’s final quarter and we are looking to capitalize on the remaining points available. The team has shown true grit and determination to have us sitting third in the championship. Pato is driving very well, the team is operating at a high level and Team Chevy is giving us all the tools we need to compete. There is much to be proud of at this point, but still much to be achieved. On a personal note, we are all wishing Oliver a speedy return to racing action. I know he will be working very hard to return and we will continue to support his efforts. In the same breath, we welcome Helio with open arms and appreciate his willingness to step in and help our program move forward.” Gil de Ferran
Sporting Director, McLaren Racing“It will be great to be back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and, better again, this time with some fans!
First of all, I want to take this opportunity to wish Oliver a speedy and full recovery. From personal experience, I understand his situation. I would also like to welcome my old friend and teammate, Helio, into our team. Helio needs no introduction, his winning record speaks for itself and we are fortunate he is able to be with us this weekend.
It is never easy to change personnel mid-season, especially the driver, as the bond and understanding between driver and team takes time to develop and to hone. It will be a particularly challenging race weekend from this perspective, as most competitors already have one event at this track under their belts and Helio will have only one session to acclimatize himself prior to qualifying.
From a positive perspective, both Pato and Oliver had strong showings last time around at Indianapolis road course and hopefully our learnings since will help put us in a competitive position. One thing I can promise: our team is hungry, both Pato and Helio are super-enthusiastic and we will fight our hardest together!”