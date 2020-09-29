Harvest Grand Prix

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis, IN

Race 1 – 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday, Oct. 2, 2020

Race 2 – 2:30 p.m. EDT Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020

USA Network Friday; NBC Saturday

IndyCar Radio Network and SiriusXM

MANUFACTURER COMPETITION

On the strength of seven race wins from 11 races, including and sweep of the top-five finishing positions at the Honda Indy 200 earlier this month, Honda has an 86-point lead in the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturers’ Championship, with 910 points to 824 for Chevrolet.

Colton Herta won from the pole in his Andretti Autosport Honda in Sunday’s second race in a doubleheader weekend at Mid-Ohio, with teammates Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay completing the podium in second and third, respectively. Graham Rahal and Marcus Ericsson completed the top five for Honda.

In August, Takuma Sato’s victory at Indianapolis was the 250th for Honda in Indy car competition since 1994, and the 13th win by the manufacturer at the “500” – a record unmatched by any other OEM in the same period.

Four of Honda’s victories this season have been scored by championship points leader Scott Dixon, winner the first three races (Texas Motor Speedway, the road course at the Indianapolis GP in July, the opening race in the doubleheader weekend at Road America and race one at World Wide Technology Raceway in August. Dixon’s teammate Felix Rosenqvist won the second Road America in August to score his first Indy car victory.

Dixon now has 50 career Indy car victories as the veteran Chip Ganassi Racing driver seeks his sixth Indy car drivers’ championship. He holds a 72-point lead in the Drivers’ Championship, with 456 points to 384 for Josef Newgarden in second.

Other Honda drivers in the top-10 include Herta, fourth with 327 points; Rahal, sixth with 301; teammate Sato in seventh with 300 points; Hunter-Reay ninth with 260; and Santino Ferrucci tenth with 249 points.

Eleven wins from 17 races in 2018 brought Honda the company’s seventh IndyCar Manufacturers’ Championship, highlighted by a 1-2 finish in the Drivers’ Championship for Honda-powered Scott Dixon and Alexander Rossi. Another eight victories for Honda highlighted the company’s second consecutive manufacturers’ title, and eighth overall, in 2019.

WHERE TO WATCH

Television coverage from the Harvest Grand Prix on the NBC Gold App begins with the opening practice Thursday, October 1, at 2:25 p.m. EDT, and continues on the NBC Sports Network for qualifying at 6:20 p.m. EDT.

Live race coverage of the Harvest Grand Prix can be viewed Friday, October 2, on the USA Network at 3:30 p.m. EDT. Additional coverage can be found on the INDYCAR Radio Network and SiriusXM, with live timing and scoring information available at INDYCAR.com.

Saturday’s television coverage of Race 2 of the Harvest Grand Prix weekend can be begins on NBC at 2:30 p.m. EDT. Additional coverage can again be found on the INDYCAR Radio Network and SiriusXM, with live timing and scoring information available at INDYCAR.com.

Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on NBCsports.com and the NBC Sports App with NBCSN authentication.