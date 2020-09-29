BROWNSBURG, Ind. (September 29, 2020) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that ABeam Consulting, who provides business transformation services to over 800 clients throughout Asia, the Americas and Europe, will be primary sponsor of Takuma Sato’s No. 30 Honda-powered entry at Race 1 of the Harvest Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on October 2.

The Harvest Grand Prix will mark Takuma Sato’s return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time since becoming the only active, two-time Indianapolis 500 champion on August 23. ABeam has been an associate sponsor of Sato’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES entry since 2017.

“I’m extremely excited to see once again ABeam Consulting as the primary sponsor of the first race of the Harvest Grand Prix” said Takuma Sato. “They have been a great supporter for many years and are passionate about motorsports. I just appreciate so much to them for being such a loyal supporter for once again this season under the very challenging time. It is always good to see ABeam on the sidepod.”

Through ABeam Consulting’s partnership with RLL and Takuma Sato, three ABeam Digital engineers attended all 2019 INDYCAR SERIES races to provide the latest digital technology to support the team and have been working remotely from Japan this season. ABeam Consulting’s leading-edge digital analytics enable advanced driving analysis, fault forecasting, and actual racing data collection and analysis to help Sato’s team achieve optimum performance.

“Since our relationship with Takuma began in 2017, we have won two Indy 500’s. We have been able to expose our brand, our company and our capabilities through these victories.” added Koh Watanabe, Managing Director for the Americas at ABeam Consulting. “ABeam Consulting and Takuma Sato have worked together with our engineers to help make him and RLL as competitive as possible through our technologies. We are proud to be the primary sponsor at Race 1 of the Harvest Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This is a great way to cap off the successful 2020 season for Takuma.”

Live coverage of the Harvest Grand Prix will begin on USA Network at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday, October 2. Sato is currently ranked seventh in NTT INDYCAR SERIES point standings with a total of 300 points after Round 11 of 14 and is only 38 behind third place Pato O’Ward.

About ABeam Consulting

ABeam Consulting provides business transformation services that create strategic advantages, improve business processes, leverage technology innovation, and enhance organizational performance for leading multinational and domestic companies worldwide. ABeam Consulting combines deep business insight with the understanding of how technology will impact industry and business models. Our future efforts will extend our work in integrating application strategy with business strategy by focusing on connected and intelligent applications, helping companies achieve new operating models to shape their future. ABeam partners with clients to diagnose and solve challenges with solutions that combine industry and operational best practices with technical expertise. Pragmatic approaches ensure that clients gain measurable value more quickly. Headquartered in Tokyo, ABeam’s 5,000 professionals serve more than 800 clients throughout Asia, the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit http://www.abeam.com/en