LEXINGTON, Ohio – Qualifying Saturday for the Honda Indy 200 Race 1 at Mid-Ohio NTT INDYCAR SERIES event on the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, with starting position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses:



1. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:06.3343 (122.543 mph)

2. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 01:06.7287 (121.819)

3. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:06.5508 (122.144)

4. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 01:06.8761 (121.550)

5. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 01:06.7690 (121.745)

6. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 01:07.1856 (120.990)

7. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 01:06.7841 (121.718)

8. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:07.2205 (120.927)

9. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 01:07.0110 (121.305)

10. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 01:07.2489 (120.876)

11. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 01:07.0162 (121.296)

12. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 01:07.4491 (120.518)

13. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 01:07.0212 (121.287)

14. (18) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 01:07.5011 (120.425)

15. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 01:07.0354 (121.261)

16. (7) Oliver Askew, Chevrolet, 01:07.6211 (120.211)

17. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:07.1406 (121.071)

18. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 01:07.8192 (119.860)

19. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 01:07.2101 (120.946)

20. (55) Alex Palou, Honda, 01:08.1548 (119.270)

21. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 01:07.3890 (120.625)

22. (4) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 01:08.3783 (118.880)

23. (14) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 01:08.5442 (118.592)