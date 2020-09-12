|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Dates: Saturday, September 12 & Sunday, September 13
Rounds: 10&11/14
Race laps: 75
Total race distance: 169.35 miles/272.54 km
Length: 2.258 miles/3.63 km
Number of turns: 13
Session start times:
Race One – Green Flag: Saturday, 5:00 p.m. ET
Qualifying – Race Two: Sunday, 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. ET
Race Two – Green Flag: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
TUNE IN – RACE ONE: Saturday, 4:30PM ET on NBCSN
TUNE IN – RACE TWO: Sunday, 1:00PM ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice: 22nd, 1:08:003
Qualifying, Race One: 15th, 1:07.0354
Starting Position, Race One: 15th
“We just have to keep our heads down and see where we can make it better for the race. Obviously, passing is going to be quite tough, so strategy will be the key to getting a good result. The No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet is starting 15th, so there’s not much we can do now in regards to starting position. We just have to make our way up to the front in the race and see where we end up.”
|Oliver Askew – No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice: 19th, 1:07.4638
Qualifying, Race One: 16th, 1:07.6211
Starting Position, Race One: 16th
“It’s going to be an interesting race for the Arrow McLaren SP team and for the entire field. I expect it to be hard to pass on track, so there is going to be a lot of over-cuts and under-cuts in the pits. That’s something you need to pay attention to. This track seems to be more of a handful than any other track we have gone to this year, it’s going to be quite interesting.”