Practice: 22nd, 1:08:003

Qualifying, Race One: 15th, 1:07.0354

Starting Position, Race One: 15th

“We just have to keep our heads down and see where we can make it better for the race. Obviously, passing is going to be quite tough, so strategy will be the key to getting a good result. The No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet is starting 15th, so there’s not much we can do now in regards to starting position. We just have to make our way up to the front in the race and see where we end up.”