Sunday, Aug. 23

INDIANAPOLIS, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 – Information about Race Day for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, Aug. 23 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

SCHEDULE: (All times Eastern)

1 p.m.: All Cars on Grid

1 p.m.: NBC Live Coverage Begins

1:20 p.m.: “On the Banks of the Wabash”

1:47 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions

2:08 p.m.: Presentation of Colors, Military Joint Services

2:09 p.m.: Invocation – Archbishop Charles C. Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

2:10 p.m.: Rifle Volley

2:11 p.m.: “Taps”

2:12 p.m.: National Anthem – “Singing Surgeons” Dr. Elvis Francois & Dr. William Robinson

2:14 p.m.: First Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

2:14 p.m.: “Drivers, To Your Cars.” – Dave Calabro

2:20 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison

2:22 p.m.: Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

2:22 p.m.: Command To Start Engines – Roger Penske, Chairman, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

2:30 p.m.: Green Flag, 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (200 laps). Flag waved by Dan Towriss, President and CEO, Gainbridge.