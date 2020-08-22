Sunday, Aug. 23
INDIANAPOLIS, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 – Information about Race Day for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, Aug. 23 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
SCHEDULE: (All times Eastern)
1 p.m.: All Cars on Grid
1 p.m.: NBC Live Coverage Begins
1:20 p.m.: “On the Banks of the Wabash”
1:47 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions
2:08 p.m.: Presentation of Colors, Military Joint Services
2:09 p.m.: Invocation – Archbishop Charles C. Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis
2:10 p.m.: Rifle Volley
2:11 p.m.: “Taps”
2:12 p.m.: National Anthem – “Singing Surgeons” Dr. Elvis Francois & Dr. William Robinson
2:14 p.m.: First Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
2:14 p.m.: “Drivers, To Your Cars.” – Dave Calabro
2:20 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison
2:22 p.m.: Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
2:22 p.m.: Command To Start Engines – Roger Penske, Chairman, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
2:30 p.m.: Green Flag, 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (200 laps). Flag waved by Dan Towriss, President and CEO, Gainbridge.