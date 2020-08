Qualifying Position: 1Car Number: 98Car Name: US/Concrete Curb HondaDriver: Marco AndrettiTeam: Andretti Herta with Marco Andretti & Curb-AgajanianStrategist: Bryan HertaEngineer: Garrett MotherseadCrew Chief: Tony HoukIndianapolis 500 start #: 15thAverage Indianapolis 500 finish: 11.9Best Indianapolis 500 finish: second Notes: Twenty-one previous winners have started from the pole – the last was Simon Pagenaud in 2019, and…



