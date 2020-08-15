Sunday, Aug. 16

INDIANAPOLIS, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 – Information about the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge track activity Sunday, Aug. 16 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Schedule (All times local):

11-11:30 a.m.: Fast Nine Shootout Practice

1:15-2:15 p.m.: Fast Nine Shootout Qualifying

Post-Qualifying: NTT P1 Award Presentation

3:30-6 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Practice

TV Tune-in Schedule:

11-11:30 a.m.: INDYCAR Pass on NBC Sports Gold

1-3 p.m.: NBC and INDYCAR Pass on NBC Sports Gold

3:30-6 p.m.: NBCSN and INDYCAR Pass on NBC Sports Gold

Pennzoil INDYCAR Radio Network Tune-in Schedule:

11-11:30 a.m.: INDYCAR.com and INDYCAR Mobile App

12:30-2:30 p.m.: National affiliates, XM 205, INDYCAR.com, INDYCAR Mobile App

1-3 p.m.: INDYCAR.com and INDYCAR Mobile App

3:30-6 p.m.: INDYCAR.com and INDYCAR Mobile App