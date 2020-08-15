INDIANAPOLIS (August 15, 2020) – Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing, BYRD & Belardi with driver James Davison qualified 27th for the Indianapolis 500 with a four-lap average speed of 228.747mph.



Davison attempted to better his speed later on in the day, however due to the conditions being warmer than earlier in the day he was unable to improve his position.





Position: 27th

Lap 1: 230.957mph

Lap 2: 230.267mph

Lap 3: 227.771mph

Lap 4: 226.061mph

Average: 228.747mph



James Davison – #51 Jacob Construction Honda

“Today was a frustrating day for the No. 51 Jacob Construction crew, we had speed in the car running high 230’s on the first lap. No matter what we tried, in advance or on the fly to tune the balance, we would lose it. Not only would we lose it, but we would be fighting a car that pushed and was loose. Through no lack of effort, we have ended up qualifying further back than we would have liked but there is 500 miles ahead and we will regroup and do what we can to get on top of the balance in the final practices we have prior to the race,” said James Davison.



The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 is set to take the green flag August 23, 2020, with live television coverage available on NBC starting at 2:30pm ET.