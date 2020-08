Good morning from Fast Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Horsepower is about to be cranked up, and speeds could be the quickest in the last 25-years. Much of just how fast the cars go, will come down to the weather. According to @Indycar_wxman, it should be a mostly dry, warm, and relatively calm day….



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.