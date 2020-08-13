|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice: 20th
Speed: 223.221
Total Laps: 138
“I think today we made some really good strides. We’ve been really working on the race car, and we have made some very good, positive improvements. I think it was a good day knowledge-wise for me and setup-development for race day. Tomorrow is Fast Friday, so time to turn up the engines and see how fast Arrow McLaren SP and Team Chevy can go.”
Oliver Askew – No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice: 10th
Speed: 224.159
Total Laps: 102
“We are still building up to it. We ended up top ten on the timing board, but that doesn’t really mean anything to us. Those are just tow laps that people get. The most important thing is that the car feels good in traffic. I think we have a good baseline now. I’m looking forward to qualifying trim tomorrow, the extra boost. We are completely in qualifying mode now. We can look back on the experience today when we put the race setup back on Sunday afternoon. Ultimately on Friday, I think it is a really important day to put finishing touches on the car. I’m very confident that Arrow McLaren SP and everyone on the engineering staff is going to look at all the data and make sure we have the best possible package on race day.”
Fernando Alonso -No. 66 Ruoff Mortgage Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice: 8th
Speed: 224.363
Total Laps: 126
“We just lost the grip of the car and at this place, the walls are very close. Just the way it is, unfortunately it happened again today. Hopefully it just happens today and not on Sunday, August 23. You learn every lap you do around this track and we will learn from this one. Hopefully tomorrow we can start again. It has been going okay, more or less, so far this week so hopefully we can keep it up the good work and have no more issues. I didn’t check but it shouldn’t be too bad. I will rely on the Arrow McLaren SP team and we will be fine.”
Taylor Kiel
Managing Director, Arrow McLaren SP
“Arrow McLaren SP had three cars that had very productive days. We made good strides with the race setup, particularly. We got the opportunity to trim it out a little bit and see where we were at from a qualifying trim perspective, but then obviously Fernando’s incident put a damper on the day. Nothing we haven’t experienced, we were here last year, we’ve been here before. We will have it fixed up tonight and back in shape for tomorrow.”
Gil de Ferran
Sporting Director, McLaren Racing
“It was a shame what happened, because up to that point, I think that the day was going quite well. Certainly for the No. 66, but it looked like to some extent for the No. 5 and No. 7 as well. We concentrated mostly on running in traffic and were making small improvements. Frankly, we were learning quite a bit with every car change. These things happen. Now we just rebuild and try to hit the track tomorrow in the best shape possible. Thankfully, we have a great team here that I’m sure will pull us out of a difficult situation. We have to turn the page and start fresh as a team tomorrow.”