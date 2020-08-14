SANTINO FERRUCCI

NO. 18 TEAM SEALMASTER – DALE COYNE WITH VASSER-SULLIVAN

HONDA/DALLARA/FIRESTONE

Indianapolis 500 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway – August 23, 2020

Santino Ferrucci Summary:

Santino Ferrucci will pilot the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne w/ Vasser-Sullivan entry in the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 on the historic 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway super-speedway oval. Ferrucci is 11th in the championship standings with 116 points, He has finished in the top-9 in three of the six races during the 2020 season with two sixth place finishes, both at Road America, and a ninth place showing in the GMR Grand Prix.

Career Statistics Seasons 3 Top-Five 3 Career Starts 27 Top-10 10 Wins 0 Poles 0 Podium 0 Laps Led 118 2020 NTT IndyCar Series Statistics Starts 6 Top-10 3 Wins 0 Poles 0 Podiums 0 Laps Led 0 Top-Five 0 2020 NTT IndyCar Series Results Texas S/F 23/21 Road America 2 S/F 11/6 GMR GP 15/9 Iowa 1 S/F 11/13 Road America 1 S/F 6/6 Iowa 2 S/F 16/18 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Results Number of Starts 1 Best Start 23 (2019) 2019 S/F 23/7 Best Finish 7 (2019)

Santino Ferrucci Fast Facts:

Ferrucci is contesting his second full NTT IndyCar season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

The 2020 Indianapolis 500 will be Ferrucci’s 28th career NTT IndyCar Series start and second Indy 500.

In his Brickyard debut last year Ferrucci qualified 23rd and finished seventh. He was named the 2019 Indianapolis 500 “Rookie of the Year.”

Ferrucci finished third in 2019 “Rookie of the Year” standings, third in laps completed (2037 of 2092) and was fourth among all drivers on ovals with 170 points.

In 27 career IndyCar starts, Ferrucci has three top-five finishes (Fourth at: Texas Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway, all in 2019)

Ferrucci, 22, is a native of Woodbury, Connecticut. He resides in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Next Race:

Round 7 of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season will be the Indianapolis500, August 23, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Qualifying for the Indy500 will be Saturday, August 15 and Sunday, August 16.