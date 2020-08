The green flag for Fast Friday dropped precisely at 11 am. The first driver on track was Graham Rahal, who immediately went into a qualifying simulation. He turned three laps at 225.419mph, 225.374 mph, and 225.383mph, before being called to pit road. He was called back to pit road by his crew, who told him…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.