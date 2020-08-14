BROWNSBURG, Ind. (August 14, 2020) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Nissin Cup Noodles® will return as an associate sponsor of the team’s Indianapolis 500 entry for Takuma Sato, winner of the 2017 Indy 500.



“It’s great to have Cup Noodles return to the team for the Indy 500,’ said Takuma Sato, driver of the No. 30 Panasonic / PeopleReady Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. “I enjoyed visiting their facility in California, where they were very enthusiastic about Indy car racing. We finished third together last year and the goal is to finish two places higher this year, of course.”



Nissin Foods’ 2019 involvement was the first motorsports sponsorship for the company its 50-year history in the U.S. and they wanted to celebrate this partnership through the promotion of one of their flagship brands, Cup Noodles. The logo can be found on Sato’s side tire ramps and his race suit.



“Thanks to the fan excitement we received on our first collaboration with RLL, it was a no-brainer for Cup Noodles to continue racing with Takuma Sato,” explained Michael Price, President & CEO, Nissin Foods USA.



All on-track action from the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 can be seen on NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN or NBC. The first day of practice will be Wednesday, August 12 and qualifications for the race will be held on Saturday, August 15 and Sunday, August 16. The 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will air live on NBC beginning at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday, August 23. For more information on the team or to view the preparations for the Indianapolis 500 from the team’s Digital Ally garage cameras, please visit www.rahal.com.