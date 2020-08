By Steve Wittich It was a good day for drivers that had a twin-turbo Honda HI20TT power plant propelling them around the 111-year-old Indianapolis Motor Speedway speed plant. A few of Honda’s Fast Friday superlatives: nine of the ten quickest speeds of the daynine of the ten quickest no-tow speeds of the daythe 13 fastest…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.