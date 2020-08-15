FERRUCCI SPENDS FAST FRIDAY

PREPARING FOR 104TH RUNNING OF

DRAWS NO. 24 IN QUALIFYING ORDER

INDIANAPOLIS 500 QUALIFYING

Santino Ferrucci Fast Friday Summary:

· Santino Ferrucci spend Fast Friday preparing the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne w/ Vasser-Sullivan Honda for tomorrow’s qualifying for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

· Ferrucci had a top speed of 230.154 mph on Fast Friday.

· His quick lap today was his fastest of the three days of practice during which he continued to gain speed.

· Ferrucci drew No. 24 in the qualifying order of the 33 drivers scheduled to make a qualifying attempt. Tomorrow weather is expected to be cooler, so the speeds should be even higher than today.

· There will be another practice tomorrow prior to qualifying. The practice will be split into two groups with Group 1 going out from 8:30-9:00 a.m. ET and Group 2 from 9:00-9:30 a.m. ET.

· Qualifying will start at 11:00 a.m. and conclude at 4:50 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Gold will broadcast qualifying in its entirety live. NBC Network will broadcast live from 3:00-5:00 p.m. ET.

Santino Ferrucci Fast Friday Quote:

“The car is not where we want it to be. The good news is we have another practice session tomorrow morning before qualifying. We will sit down tonight, go through all the data and see what we can come up with. I am confident we will find some things to improve the car and the SealMaster team will have a good qualifying session.”

Santino Ferrucci Fast Facts:

· Ferrucci is 11th in the IndyCar championship standings with 116 points.

· He has finished in the top-9 in three of the six races during the 2020 season with two sixth place finishes, both at Road America, and a ninth place showing in the GMR Grand Prix.

· The Indianapolis 500 will be Ferrucci’s 28th career NTT IndyCar Series start and second Indianapolis 500. In his Indy 500 debut last year he qualified 23rd and finished seventh.

· Ferrucci is the 2019 Indianapolis 500 “Rookie of the Year.”

· He finished third in 2019 “Rookie of the Year” standings, third in laps completed (2037 of 2092) and was fourth among all drivers on ovals with 170 points.

· In 27 career IndyCar starts, Ferrucci has three top-five finishes (Fourth at: Texas Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway, all in 2019) and 10 top-10 showings.

· Ferrucci is contesting his second full NTT IndyCar Series season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

· Ferrucci, 22, is a native of Woodbury, Connecticut and resides in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Next Race:

Round 7 of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season will be the Indianapolis500, August 23, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Qualifying for the Indy500 will be Saturday, August 15 and Sunday, August 16.