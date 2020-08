Thursday, Aug. 13

INDIANAPOLIS, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 – Information about the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge track activity Thursday, Aug. 13 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Schedule (All times local):

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Practice

Tune-in Schedule:

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.: INDYCAR Pass on NBC Sports Gold