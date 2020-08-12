INDIANAPOLIS (August 12, 2020) – Dreyer & Reinbold Racing today announced a new Official Auto Parts Supplier partnership with the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. (San Antonio, TX), and its Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper auto parts store and professional repair shop brands.

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper delivered needed parts and supplies to the Dreyer & Reinbold race shop earlier this year, including Perfect Stop® brake cleaner and Parts Master® parts cleaner, penetrating lubricant spray, degreaser, and appearance chemicals, as the team prepared its cars, haulers, tools and equipment for the racing season.

Throughout this month’s Indianapolis 500 practice, qualifying, and raceday, the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper logos will be featured on the nosecones of each of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s two NTT INDYCAR SERIES entries. Young driver Sage Karam will be at controls of the No. 24 WIX Filters DRR Chevrolet, and veteran J.R. Hildebrand will pilot the No. 48 Salesforce.com DRR Chevrolet. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has entered and qualified 40 cars in the Indy 500, dating back to 1999.

“We are thrilled to announce the new Auto Value and Bumper To Bumper supply relationship with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, and support the team’s efforts to go out and win this year’s Indianapolis 500,” said JC Washbish, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. “Dreyer & Reinbold is a great match for The Alliance and our members, as Dennis Reinbold is a successful businessman, runs an independent team, is a true car enthusiast, and provides a first-class raceday experience for his partners.” Though original plans to provide an Indy 500 race weekend VIP hospitality for its members, channel partners, customers, and guests had to be modified due to challenges presented by the Covid-19 epidemic, The Alliance looks forward to revisiting those types of exclusive opportunities with the team for future events.

“We cannot thank The Alliance, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper enough for its partnership and product support of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing this year, especially in context of the delays and challenges we’ve all faced during this race season,” said DRR team owner Dennis Reinbold. “We’re proud to be working with the parts and supplies that The Alliance has delivered to the shop, to help bring competitive Dreyer & Reinbold IndyCars to the track, and hopefully put one of them in victory lane on August 23rd.”

The month’s first Indy 500 practice takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 12, with a full schedule available on IMS.com. The 104th Running of the Indy 500 will take place Sunday, Aug. 23, with national coverage beginning on NBC at 1 p.m. ET. Broadcast coverage of qualifications on Saturday, Aug. 15 begins on NBC at 3 p.m. ET., and broadcast coverage of Pole Day begins Sunday, Aug. 16, on NBC at 1 p.m. ET.