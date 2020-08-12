Event weeks: Wednesday, Aug. 12 – Sunday, Aug. 2

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a 2.5-mile oval

Race distance: 200 laps / 500 miles

Firestone tire allotment: Thirty sets for use throughout the event

2019 race winner: Simon Pagenaud (No. 22 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet)

2019 NTT P1 Award winner: Simon Pagenaud (No. 22 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet), 2 minutes, 36.5271 seconds, 229.992 mph (four laps)

NBC/NBCSN broadcasts (all times Eastern): Qualifying, 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, NBC (live). Fast Nine Shootout, 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, NBC (live). Practice, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, NBCSN (live). Final Practice, 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, NBCSN (live). Race: 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Aug. 23 (live). Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for the NBC broadcasts alongside analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy.

NBC Sports Gold livestreaming: All Indianapolis 500 practice sessions and all of Saturday’s qualifying will stream live on INDYCAR Pass on NBC Sports Gold, NBC Sports’ direct-to-consumer livestreaming product.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. All NTT INDYCAR SERIES races are broadcast live on the INDYCAR Radio Network, Sirius 211, XM 205, IndyCar.com and on the INDYCAR Mobile APP powered by NTT DATA. Live coverage of NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying is available on Sirius 211, XM 205, IndyCar.com and the INDYCAR Mobile app.

At-track schedule (all times local):

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12 (All times are Eastern)

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 veterans practice, NBC Sports Gold

1-3 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 Rookie Orientation and Refresher Program, NBC Sports Gold

3-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice, NBC Sports Gold

THURSDAY, AUG. 13

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice, NBC Sports Gold

FRIDAY, AUG. 14

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice, NBC Sports Gold

5:45 p.m. – Qualifying Draw

SATURDAY, AUG. 15

8:30-9:30 a.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (two groups), NBC Sports Gold

11 a.m.-4:50 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 qualifying, NBC Sports Gold (3 p.m. NBC)

SUNDAY, AUG. 16

11-11:30 a.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (Fast 9 eligible cars), NBC Sports Gold

1:15-2:15 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 Fast 9 Shootout, NBC (Live)

3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice, NBC Sports Gold

FRIDAY, AUG. 21

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 final practice, NBCSN

11 a.m.-4:50 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 qualifying, NBC Sports Gold (3 p.m. NBC)

SUNDAY, AUG. 23

1 p.m. – NBC on air

1:30 p.m. – Driver Introductions

2:23 p.m. – “Drivers, start your engines”

2:30 p.m. – 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (200 laps/500 miles), NBC (Live)

