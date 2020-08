Eleven of the 12 cars eligible to take to the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval for the two-hour ROP and veteran refresher session made it out on the track. The DragonSpeed USA entry and pilot Ben Hanley, who were late confirming their Indianapolis 500 program, were unable to get the car on the track. The…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.