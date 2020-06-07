ED CARPENTER, No. 20 SONAX Chevrolet, Finished 5th: “I was being pretty aggressive! I had a good shot at getting Josef (Newgarden) out of Turn 2, but got way loose. I’d rather go for a podium. The ECR team did a great job all night and Chevy did a great job. It was obviously a track position race. If we got to the front, we could have challenged. We were at the back of the line but kept getting people for position, picking people off. Good to be back racing; Firestone did a good job under tough circumstances. When you can’t make tires because of COVID-19, this is what we get. We’ll have better racing to come!”



RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 SONAX/Autogeek Chevrolet, Finished 22nd: “I got a little too high around Santino (Ferrucci), lost the rear in the marbles and made contact with Alex (Palou). It’s very, very unfortunate. I expected my debut to be a lot different. I’m so sorry to the team. We’ll get better from here. I had very limited time, a lot of learning but unfortunately I crashed twice. I will have to sleep and think about it for a month. But our Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy was good.”