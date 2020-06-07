The NTT IndyCar Series made its 2020 season debut at Texas Motor Speedway on June 6, after a three-month stoppage due to the global pandemic. Arrow McLaren SP drivers Oliver Askew and Pato O’Ward made their first start at the 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth, Texas.

Each driver received 30 minutes extra practice during the one-day show that included one practice session, qualifying and the Genesys 300 race. Following the only practice session of the event, O’Ward set the third fastest lap at 214.491 mph. Askew was 15th quickest at 211.728 mph.

In qualifying, the No. 5 Arrow Mclaren SP Chevrolet of O’Ward ran a two-lap average speed of 212.013 mph to start in the 18th position. The No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet of Askew would finish qualifying in the 20th position after a two-lap average speed of 210.839 mph.

The duo began the Genesys 300 focused on finding their rythym and working their way through the field in the 200-lap race. By Lap 60, O’Ward and Askew were finding their pace and had improved on their starting positions by climbing to the 14th and 15th positions, respectively.

The drivers spent the majority of the race keeping it clean, driving smart, and using their pit stops to gain ground on their opponenents. With 25 laps remining, Askew had made his way to 11th position and O’Ward was just behind in 13th.

With less than 20 laps to go, the entire field cycled through final pit stops and both Arrow McLaren SP cars made the most of it. When the checkered flag waved to end the event, Askew finished in the 9th position and O’Ward in 12th.In each driver’s debut at Texas Motor Speedway, Askew improved his starting position by 11 spots and O’Ward climbed six positions.Following a strong result in the Lone-Star State, the team looks to carry momentum to the next race for the NTT IndyCar Series season, the GMR Grand Prix at the IMS road course on July 4.