INDIANAPOLIS (May 22, 2020) – The green flag has waved on the virtual INDYCAR “One Drive To Get Back On Track” auction that features rare and exciting ultimate INDYCAR fan experiences and supports non-profit organizations on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

The auction, which can be found at INDYCAR.com/BackOnTrack , will end at 11:59 p.m. (ET) Sunday, May 24. Proceeds from the auction will support the American Red Cross, All Clear Foundation and Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. Additionally, proceeds from a special edition #BackOnTrack T-shirt available on the website also will support those three organizations working tirelessly to support Indiana communities.

The final item added to the list of once-in-a-lifetime experiences up for auction is the Ultimate INDYCAR Backstage Pass. This special access for a practice day at the race weekend of the highest bidder’s choosing will offer a rare, behind-the-scenes look for two at an NTT INDYCAR SERIES race weekend. Items included in the package:

• Lunch at INDYCAR VIP Hospitality with an INDYCAR executive

• A meet and greet with the highest bidder’s favorite NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver

• A private tour of Race Control with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race Director

• A tour of INDYCAR technical inspection with an NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race Official

• A Media Center tour and attendance at an INDYCAR-hosted press conference

• A tour of the TV compound

• The opportunity to wave the green or checkered flag during an INDYCAR practice

• Event car rides around the racetrack for each of the two guests

• VIP hospitality for the day

• Race weekend credentials for the entire weekend

This Backstage Pass package is valid on any NTT INDYCAR SERIES race weekend in 2021 except for Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge qualification weekend and Indy 500 Race Day.

The “One Drive To Get Back On Track” auction features dozens of unique opportunities for race fans to meet their favorite driver or to spend a race weekend, including the Arrow McLaren SP VIP 2021 St. Pete Grand Prix Package. This all-access experience at the 2021 INDYCAR season opener in St. Petersburg, Florida, includes a garage tour, Arrow McLaren SP team gear, a karting session with an Arrow McLaren SP driver and more.

Also up for grabs is the “priceless” Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach VIP Experience For Two at the 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. This package includes VIP suite access during the race, two Acura Grand Prix Overpasses, two Sunday pace car rides and an invitation for two to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES pre-race grid.

Additionally, race fans can enter for a chance to win the free, exclusive Indianapolis Motor Speedway “Epic Racing Capital of the World Experience” sweepstakes, which includes the opportunity to wave the green flag to start an Indy 500 practice day, take a track lap in a Speedway Chevrolet event car with IMS President J. Douglas Boles and end the day with dinner for four with the Borg-Warner Trophy and a former Indy 500 winner.

To learn more about each package up for auction, as well as to place a bid, visit INDYCAR.com/BackOnTrack.