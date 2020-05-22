May 22, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS – The bidding has begun!

The Memorial Day weekend is taking on a very different look for sports fans with the postponement of the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge to August 23rd due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are uniting with the race teams, drivers, partners and tracks of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to support the fight against COVID-19 in the “One Drive To Get Back On Track” virtual auction.

Sports fans are being asked to join the fundraising efforts today through Sunday – the originally scheduled race weekend for the 500 – by bidding on rare and exciting INDYCAR fan experiences and/or purchasing a special edition #BackOnTrack T-shirt.

A.J. Foyt Racing’s auction package combines two passions of the Foyt family: auto racing (of course) and wine, which is a passion of co-founders Larry Foyt and A.J. Foyt IV. The highest bidder will enjoy a special wine tasting with A.J. Foyt at the beautiful Foyt Wine Vault on Main Street in Speedway on Thursday, Aug. 20th. The winner and three guests can sample some of the great Foyt Family Wines and ask A.J. questions about his career. The man has lots of stories from his career than spans seven decades! The winner will also receive an autographed bottle of Foyt Wine.

The guests will also be given credentials for Carb Day at the track on Friday, Aug. 21st when they can experience an insider’s view of the race team in action, an opportunity usually reserved only for the team’s marketing partners.

To start bidding, please visit: BackOnTrack

Proceeds benefit the American Red Cross, All Clear Foundation and Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.