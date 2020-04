Doubleheaders at Iowa, Laguna Seca,Third Event at IMS Highlight Updated INDYCAR Calendar INDIANAPOLIS (April 6, 2020) – The NTT INDYCAR SERIES announced several calendar updates today following the cancellation of the Detroit Grand Prix due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two previously scheduled events will become doubleheaders along with the addition of a third weekend of racing…



