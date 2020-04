GRAND PRIX CANCELED FOR 2020 Event to be Held at Belle Isle Park, June 4-6, 2021 DETROIT, Mich. (April 6, 2020) – Detroit Grand Prix organizers announced today that the 2020 Grand Prix, originally scheduled for May 29-31 at Belle Isle Park, has been canceled due to the global COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. As a result of the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.