Iowa Speedway to Host INDYCAR Doubleheader in July Revamped ARCA Menards Series and INDYCAR race dates set for July 17-18 NEWTON, Iowa (April 6, 2020) – NTT INDYCAR SERIES fans will get what they have asked for at Iowa Speedway for some time: the return of a true night race – and they will get it twice….



