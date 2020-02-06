INDIANAPOLIS, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 – Fantasy becomes reality in an exciting new video released Feb. 6 by Red Bull, as NTT INDYCAR SERIES star Alexander Rossi, action sports legend Travis Pastrana and freestyle motocross rider Gregg Duffy get the “Keys to the Track” at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway and turn the facility into a winter wonderland of speed, ground and high-velocity aerial tricks.

The all-action, full-energy video can be found on the Red Bull Motorsports YouTube page at https://youtu.be/gfvEYiJTcKY.

In the video, 2016 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge winner Rossi, X Games and American motocross and rally legend Pastrana and Nitro Circus freestyle motocross star Duffy contact “their guy” for the keys to IMS so they can play for hours inside the facility on a frigid winter day. The only limit is their imagination.

Once through the gates at the hallowed Racing Capital of the World, the trio lets it rip on snow and ice around the facility, including in some surprising spots! Rossi gets sideways on asphalt in his Andretti Autosport NTT INDYCAR SERIES car, Pastrana drifts on pavement and on The Dirt Track at IMS in his rally car, while Duffy slides and carves his dirt bike through many unexpected locations around the property, including the Brickyard Crossing Golf Course.

Fans won’t want to miss the grand finale of the three-minute, 25-second video. The highlight is a massive triple jump, where the three coordinate a feat of Pastrana jumping his rally car over Rossi’s Indy car, while Duffy launches high in the air for a backflip over both vehicles.

Rossi will return to IMS in May on the road course and oval for the GMR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 9 and the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 24.

Visit IMS.com to buy tickets or for more information on those two races and all other 2020 events at IMS.