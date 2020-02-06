Thursday February 6 2020: McLaren Racing today announced that Automation Anywhere has extended its partnership to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with the Arrow McLaren SP team.

As part of the partnership, Automation Anywhere, a leader in intelligent automation, will work closely with Arrow McLaren SP to drive performance at the racetrack through workflow and analysis of racing data, to improve race strategy and team operations.

In December, McLaren Racing and Automation Anywhere, announced a Formula 1 partnership that will integrate artificially intelligent software robots (bots) into the team’s race operations.

This latest, multi-year technology partnership for the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES, will also deploy Automation Anywhere’s intelligent digital workforce into the competitive environment of motorsport. The technology – digital workers that work side-by-side with people to perform repetitive and manual tasks – will help streamline business processes and empower the IndyCar race operations teams to improve efficiencies, reduce errors and speed up decision making.

Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Racing said:

“We are delighted to welcome Automation Anywhere to the team and to start our technology partnership from this season. As a current partner of the McLaren Racing Formula 1 team, we are already aware of Automation Anywhere’ s innovative spirit and ability to help drive performance. We look forward to continuing to see this partnership grow with implementation into Arrow McLaren SP as we take on the 2020 season and beyond.”

Sam Schmidt, Co-Owner, Arrow McLaren SP said:

“This partnership is an exciting step for the Arrow McLaren SP team. Automation Anywhere and Arrow McLaren SP are both driven by technology and performance making this partnership a natural fit. We are eager to get started and look forward to working together from the 2020 season.”

Riadh Dridi, Chief Marketing Officer, Automation Anywhere said:

“The Arrow McLaren SP team is fueled by innovation, and in the fast-paced world of INDYCAR racing, every second counts. We’re excited to bring the power of our intelligent automation technology to deliver new insights and efficiencies to the team’s operations both on and off the racetrack.”