INDIANAPOLIS, IN (February 5 2020) Arrow McLaren SP today announced Estrella Galicia 0.0 as the Official Beer Partner of the team for the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The partnership centres on the Spanish brand’s flagship non-alcoholic beer Estrella Galicia 0.0 and extends its relationship with McLaren Racing, a partnership that began in Formula 1 in 2019. Estrella Galicia is an established supporter of motorsport and young racing talent, and as part of the Arrow McLaren SP partnership the brand will be represented on the forearms of both drivers, Oliver Askew and Pato O’Ward, as they enter their first full season of IndyCar. The brand will also be visible on the team overalls as well as the team crew shirt. Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Racing said: “It’s particularly satisfying that Estrella Galicia 0.0 has decided to extend its relationship with McLaren to become the Official Beer Partner of Arrow McLaren SP. We have shared a successful first year as partners in the Formula 1 series launching our global ‘Together We Stand’ campaign and it’s great to be able to take to the track together in North America with our young, promising new IndyCar driver line-up. I thank Estrella Galicia 0.0 for its continued support.” Sam Schmidt, Co-Owner, Arrow McLaren SP said: “We’re pleased to welcome Estrella Galicia 0.0, a brand with a great heritage in different motorsport and sports series around the world, to our Arrow McLaren SP partner family. We look forward to toasting a bottle of Estrella Galicia 0.0 together at track this season.” Ignacio Rivera, CEO of Hijos de Rivera (Estrella Galicia) said: “We are delighted to take one step further in our relationship with McLaren and become the official beer of the Arrow McLaren SP Team. This is a milestone for Estrella Galicia 0.0 as it links us to one of the most iconic and popular motor competitions in the US, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. And we do it by being faithful to our philosophy of supporting talent, with two young drivers such as Oliver and Pato who I am sure will help us connect with the American public and allow them to discover our brand and the quality of our beer” About McLaren Racing: McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since when McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt and the Indianapolis 500 three times. McLaren Racing competes in the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, and the IndyCar Series in North America with Oliver Askew and Pato O’Ward. About Estrella Galicia 0.0: Estrella Galicia 0.0 is the flagship non-alcoholic beer brand of Hijos de Rivera, a Spanish production and distribution company with a history spanning over 113 years, which is present in over 50 countries from around the world. It has a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes the beers Estrella Galicia and 1906, and Cabreiroá mineral water, but it is also a national operator in Spain for the distribution of internationally prestigious brands. The company’s growth is comfortably above average for the sector, doubling its turnover in the last 5 years, and with its products achieving solid positioning in the Spanish market as well as in international markets such as Brazil. Estrella Galicia 0.0 has moved into the motor-racing world in recent years alongside Carlos Sainz and great motorcycling champions like Marc Márquez, young sportsmen with a great talent that represent the values of talent, overcoming of obstacles and hard work that identify the brand. The company has presented a solid project in the world of motor racing that will undoubtedly bring with it many celebratory toasts in the paddock with Estrella Galicia 0.0.