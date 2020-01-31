INDIANAPOLIS, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 – The Super Bowl is a fixture of the first weekend of February in America, but Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge fans also will get “That May Feeling” through a television advertisement for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” during the telecast of the game Sunday, Feb. 2, featuring past winners of the race and an American sports broadcasting icon.

The 30-second ad will be shown on FOX affiliates throughout Indiana toward the end of the second quarter of the game. The spot and an extended version will be posted on IMS social channels, the IMS YouTube channel and IMS.com/May shortly after it airs Sunday evening, so fans can watch and share on their social platforms.

Indianapolis 500 winners Mario Andretti, Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud and Alexander Rossi are featured in speaking roles in the commercial, along with legendary sports broadcaster Mike Tirico, who hosted NBC’s first live telecast of the world’s most prestigious race last May. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett also is featured in a speaking role in the extended version.

The energetic, fast-action spot mixes music and footage of exciting NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing from the Indianapolis 500, concerts at the track during Race Weekend and other fun pieces of the fan experience at IMS and around Indianapolis, highlighting “That May Feeling” that hundreds of thousands experience every year.

Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) and IMS Productions collaborated to create the advertisement. This is the fifth consecutive year in which a “500” spot has aired during the Super Bowl telecast.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will play in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. (ET) Sunday.

Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com and the IMS Ticket Office for the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, scheduled for Sunday, May 24 at IMS, and for all other Month of May activities at IMS.