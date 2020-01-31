DENNIS REINBOLD, Team Owner of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, Statement on the passing of former DRR driver John Andretti:

CARMEL, Ind. (Jan. 31, 2020) – Statement by Dennis Reinbold, team owner of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, on the passing of former DRR Indy 500 driver John Andretti. Andretti drove for DRR in the 2009 Indy 500 in an association with Richard Petty Motorsports and John’s longtime partner, Window World.

“John’s passing is very difficult to comprehend right now, as he has been a close friend for many years. John was so upbeat and so strong throughout his cancer battle, demonstrating great strength, spirit and compassion as he did throughout my entire friendship and working relationship with him. I first met John back in 1984 through our mutual BMW association and knew of his passion to race in the Indy 500. On behalf of our whole Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team, I want to extend my condolences and prayers to Nancy, Jarett, Olivia, Amelia and the entire Andretti family during this challenging time. John was a standard bearer for the city of Indianapolis with his tireless effort to raise funds for Riley Hospital for Children. His legacy in Indy and the motorsports world will continue for decades to come. God Speed, my friend.”