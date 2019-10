INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, Oct. 2) – INDYCAR, in collaboration with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, staged its first on-track test of a revolutionary Aeroscreen on Wednesday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the officials and drivers involved couldn’t have been more pleased. Five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing and 2014 series champion Will Power…



