SOURCE: Chip Ganassi Racing PR Swede to drive the No. 8 Honda alongside Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist INDIANAPOLIS (October 8, 2019) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today that 29-year-old Swede Marcus Ericsson will join the team’s NTT IndyCar Series program in a third car, the No. 8 Honda beginning in 2020. He will team…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.