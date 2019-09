NTT INDYCAR SERIES FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF MONTEREY QUALIFYING REPORT 09.21.2019 No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS HONDA STARTING POSITION: 3rd QUALIFYING TIME: 01:10.2105 “We’ve had a pretty challenging two and a half days for the 27 NAPA Andretti Honda group – really the Andretti Autosport group as a whole. We had peaks and valleys, but it came…



