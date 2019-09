Multi-year partnership will see the relationship reach the 30-year mark BROWNSBURG, Ind. (September 21, 2019) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that the team has extended its partnership with Honda Performance Development (HPD), who will continue to power their entries in 2020 and beyond in a multi-year deal. This season marked the 25th for…



