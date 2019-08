NTT INDYCAR SERIES ABC SUPPLY 500 RACE REPORT 08.18.2019 When the green flag waved at Pocono Raceway, there was no shortage of immediate action. Before the first lap was complete, the first caution period of the ABC Supply 500 was brought out and eventually led to the first of two red-flag periods. In Turn 2,…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.