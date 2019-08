Long Pond, PA (August 18, 2019) – Dale Coyne Racing rookie Santino Ferrucci had a great ‘home’ race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, finishing fourth in the rain-shortened ABC Supply 500 after running in the top three for most of the event. With qualifying having been cancelled due to rain on Saturday, the field started…



