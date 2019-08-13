Industry-Leading Transportation Services Company Celebrates its 50th Anniversary in 2019 MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 13, 2019) – Penske Truck Leasing (PTL), a leading transportation services company, will be the primary sponsor of the No. 22 Penske Truck Rental Dallara/Chevrolet driven by 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud of Team Penske for the IndyCar Series race weekend at Pocono…
PENSKE TRUCK LEASING PARTNERS WITH PAGENAUD AND NO. 22 TEAM FOR POCONO INDYCAR RACE WEEKEND
