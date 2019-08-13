August 13, 2019, St. Louis Region – The largest assembly of vintage Indy Cars outside of the Indianapolis 500 will take place at the annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline for the NTT IndyCar Series on August 23-24 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. The Open Wheel Icons exhibit is…
Open Wheel Icons and Vintage Indy Registry bring the sport’s history to the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway
category: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway