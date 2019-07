Pigot Races Through Iowa 300 Field to Finish 5th; Ed Carpenter’s Strong Run Comes to an Early End (NEWTON, Iowa) July 21, 2019 – Race Notes For the seventh time in the past seven years, an Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet finished inside the Top 5 at Iowa Speedway. Spencer Pigot followed up last year’s podium…



