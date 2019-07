IOWA 300 RACE REPORT 07.20.2019 Iowa Speedway brought the heat Friday but Saturday was all about the rain. Evening showers spoiled the original start of the Iowa 300, delaying the start time by almost four hours. With only one brief red flag for a lingering sprinkle of rain, the 300-lap event was run at full…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.