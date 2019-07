07.13.2019 With qualifying on the streets of Toronto complete, all focus shifts to Sunday’s 85-lap race. Broadcast coverage of the Honda Indy Toronto at 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS HONDA STARTING POSITION: 4th QUALIFYING TIME: 0:58.9215 OF NOTE: Made his fifth Firestone Fast Six appearance of the season // Brushed the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.