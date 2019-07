Sebastien Bourdais Qualifying Summary: Sebastien Bourdais qualified the No. 18 Mouser – Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan entry eighth for the Honda Indy Toronto on the 1.786-mile, 11-turn temporary street circuit in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Bourdais went out in Group 1 in Round 1 of qualifying and posted a fast lap of 59.0743…



