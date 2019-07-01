UNIFIRST TO SPONSOR MARCO ANDRETTI FOR TWO RACES IN JULY

Veteran racer to drive the No. 98 UniFirst / Curb Honda for NTT IndyCar Series events at Toronto and Mid-Ohio

INDIANAPOLIS (07.01.2019) — UniFirst Corporation, a North American leader in providing customized work uniform programs, corporate attire, and facility service products, will be the primary sponsor of Marco Andretti’s No. 98 IndyCar machine at the upcoming Honda Indy Toronto and Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. The No. 98 car design will feature UniFirst’s branded green colors, along with the company’s corporate logos. UniFirst, the official shop uniform supplier of Andretti Autosport, recently signed a new multi-year sponsorship extension, continuing its long-running partnership with the championship-winning team.

“It’s fantastic to have UniFirst as primary sponsor at Toronto and Mid-Ohio this year,” said Andretti Autosport CEO Michael Andretti. “We’ve been partners for over 10 years now and have built a great relationship with their team. UniFirst outfits our employees at the shop with great-looking, high quality uniforms each week, which is extremely important in our line of work. They are always great to work with and truly care about their customers and partners. It is extremely nice to have partners like UniFirst who are eager to continue building upon the already great partnership we’ve created.”

Outfitting nearly two million workers each week throughout the U.S. and Canada with image-enhancing uniforms, UniFirst delivers excellence in customer service based on the company’s founding core values: customer focus, respect for others, and commitment to quality. With over 250 facilities located throughout North America and Europe, UniFirst helps more than 300,000 business customer locations keep their employees looking their best, and their facilities clean and safe through their customized facility service programs. This allows UniFirst to be a single-source solution for a variety of needs.

“The dynamic design for the UniFirst-branded No. 98 Indy car looks amazing and we can’t wait to show it off in Toronto and Ohio with Marco Andretti behind the wheel,” said Michael Croatti, senior vice president at UniFirst. “And we’re thrilled to be continuing our longstanding partnership with Andretti Autosport, both on and off the track.”

Round 11 of NTT IndyCar Series competition will continue next weekend on the streets of Toronto where Andretti will join teammates Ryan Hunter-Reay (No. 28 DHL Honda), Alexander Rossi (No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS Honda) and Zach Veach (No. 26 Gainbridge Honda) for 85 laps of racing action. The Honda Indy Toronto will go green Sunday, July 14, at 3:40 p.m. ET with broadcast coverage available on NBC Sports Network beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

Two weeks later, the team will head to Lexington, Ohio, for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. The green flag will wave at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 28, with coverage of the event on NBC network beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

For more information, visit AndrettiAutosport.com and UniFirst.com.